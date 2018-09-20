Ball Co. (BLL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) to report $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ball’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. Ball reported earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ball will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ball.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share.

BLL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ball from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ball from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ball from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ball presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.20.

In other Ball news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 96,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $4,156,681.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 471,228 shares in the company, valued at $20,262,804. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in Ball by 4.8% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 28,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ball by 0.8% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 159,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC increased its position in shares of Ball by 13.9% in the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 11,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Ball by 4.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 31,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Ball by 5.7% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 29,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

BLL stock opened at $44.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23. Ball has a fifty-two week low of $34.71 and a fifty-two week high of $45.21. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

Ball

Ball Corporation supplies metal packaging products to the beverage, food, personal care, and household products industries. It operates in five segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

