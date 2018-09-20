Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,174 Shares of Ally Financial Inc (ALLY)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 10.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,174 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 40,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 69,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial stock opened at $27.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.34. Ally Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.68 and a fifty-two week high of $31.29.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ALLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services for consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients in the United States and Canada. The company operates Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

