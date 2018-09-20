Baird Financial Group Inc. Invests $811,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 40,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSCN. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.23 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $21.16.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 21st were paid a $0.0229 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 20th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%.

