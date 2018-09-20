Bagir Group (BAGR) Shares Up 8.1%

Bagir Group Ltd (LON:BAGR)’s share price shot up 8.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.78 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.70 ($0.04). 1,792,747 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 612% from the average session volume of 251,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.50 ($0.03).

About Bagir Group (LON:BAGR)

Bagir Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets men's and women's tailored fashions in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It offers suits, jackets, trousers, shirts, and casual pieces. The company markets and licenses its products under the Austin Reeds, AR-RED, GIR Collection, and Jay Godfrey brands, as well as offers products under various retail private labels.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Bagir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bagir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.