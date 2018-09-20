Baader Bank Analysts Give Zalando (ZAL) a €56.00 Price Target

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been given a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.86% from the stock’s current price.

ZAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Bank of America set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €44.07 ($51.24).

Shares of ZAL opened at €37.12 ($43.16) on Tuesday. Zalando has a twelve month low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a twelve month high of €49.86 ($57.98).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion retailer in Europe. The company offers a range of products, including clothes, shoes, and accessories for women, men, and children. Zalando SE also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

