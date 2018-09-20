B. Riley Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Alcoa Corp (AA)

Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) – Stock analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Alcoa in a research note issued on Monday, September 17th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.81. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Alcoa from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alcoa from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Alcoa from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.24.

NYSE:AA opened at $42.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of -0.23. Alcoa has a 52-week low of $40.03 and a 52-week high of $62.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.11%. Alcoa’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alcoa by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,057,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,605,000 after acquiring an additional 437,832 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Alcoa by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,479,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,101,000 after acquiring an additional 437,117 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,356,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,960,000 after buying an additional 991,403 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,086,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,796,000 after buying an additional 267,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,768,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,517,000 after buying an additional 133,186 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. The company offers aluminum sheets for the production of cans for beverage and food. It also engages in the aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses; and generation and sale of renewable energy, as well as provision of ancillary services.

