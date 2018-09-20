B. Riley Increases Arch Coal (ARCH) Price Target to $106.00

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ARCH. MKM Partners set a $106.00 price target on shares of Arch Coal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Arch Coal in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Coal in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Coal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.63.

NYSE ARCH opened at $90.75 on Wednesday. Arch Coal has a 12 month low of $68.95 and a 12 month high of $102.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.34.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.31. Arch Coal had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 39.79%. The company had revenue of $592.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Arch Coal’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Arch Coal will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCH. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Arch Coal by 260.8% in the second quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 628,010 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,255,000 after acquiring an additional 453,955 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Arch Coal by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 893,722 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $82,115,000 after purchasing an additional 153,520 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Arch Coal by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 201,720 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,821,000 after purchasing an additional 147,933 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Arch Coal by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,625 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,756,000 after purchasing an additional 126,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Arch Coal by 1,083.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 122,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,568,000 after purchasing an additional 111,690 shares in the last quarter. 38.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Coal Company Profile

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 9 active mines located in Wyoming, West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, Colorado, and Illinois. It also owned or controlled, primarily through long-term leases, approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,108 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,160 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 98,488 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 267,857 acres of coal land in Illinois; 34,446 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 20,165 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

