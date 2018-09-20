B. Riley Financial Inc. Takes Position in Hudson Global Inc (HSON)

B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Hudson Global Inc (NASDAQ:HSON) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 76,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. owned 0.24% of Hudson Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Global in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Global in the second quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 10.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 757,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 71,899 shares during the period. 59.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hudson Global alerts:

Shares of HSON opened at $1.56 on Thursday. Hudson Global Inc has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $2.44.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Hudson Global had a net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $17.02 million during the quarter.

Hudson Global Profile

Hudson Global, Inc provides professional-level recruitment and related talent solutions for small to large-sized corporations and government agencies worldwide. The company offers permanent recruitment services; and contracting services, such as project management, interim management, and professional contract staffing.

See Also: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.