Avon Products (AVP) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Avon has churned handsome returns in the last three months, outperforming the industry, courtesy of its progress on the transformation plans that mainly focuses on Representatives growth. The company has made significant improvements in servicing its Representatives across the globe, by enhancing delivery and service, besides improving retention levels. Additionally, recent rumors of the company’s takeover talks with Brazil’s Natura have driven stocks up. However, there is no confirmation on the takeover news. Not to forget, investors remain wary of the company’s dismal surprise history mostly attributed to soft Representatives growth. Bottom line missed estimates in nine of the last 12 quarters and sales lagged in six of the last eight quarters. The company expects modest improvement in revenue trends in the second half of 2018. However, it believes there is lot of work to be done to restore the business to top line growth.”

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AVP. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avon Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Avon Products from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.47.

Shares of Avon Products stock opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.32. Avon Products has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Avon Products had a negative return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. equities analysts expect that Avon Products will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James A. Mitarotonda purchased 500,000 shares of Avon Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $910,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,166.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Mitarotonda purchased 100,000 shares of Avon Products stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,082.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clinton Group Inc. bought a new stake in Avon Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Avon Products in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Avon Products in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Avon Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Avon Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Avon Products Company Profile

Avon Products, Inc manufactures and markets beauty and related products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, south Latin America, north Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers beauty products, including skincare, fragrance, and color cosmetics; and fashion and home products, such as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

