AutoZone, Inc. to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $12.21 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of AutoZone in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the company will earn $12.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $12.64. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q2 2019 earnings at $10.35 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $14.39 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $20.21 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $57.16 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $21.44 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $61.64 EPS.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 18th. The company reported $18.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.92 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 101.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $15.27 EPS.

AZO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus reduced their target price on shares of AutoZone to $820.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of AutoZone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $860.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of AutoZone from $900.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Stephens set a $825.00 target price on shares of AutoZone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $773.95.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $754.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.14. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $533.00 and a 1-year high of $797.89.

In other AutoZone news, insider Albert Saltiel sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.90, for a total transaction of $1,543,485.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,016.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Philip B. Daniele sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.54, for a total transaction of $505,819.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,072 shares in the company, valued at $732,754.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. now owns 13,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,762,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 332.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. It offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. The company's products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, thermostats, starters and alternators, and water pumps.

