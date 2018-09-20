AutoNation, Inc. (AN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) will report earnings of $1.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for AutoNation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.35. AutoNation reported earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AutoNation.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.01. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AN. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of AutoNation from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Friday, August 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoNation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.88.

In other AutoNation news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 37,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total value of $1,729,046.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,838,353. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Cade sold 1,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total transaction of $69,206.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,504.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,455 shares of company stock worth $4,056,689. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AN. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Leisure Capital Management purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

AN opened at $43.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.86. AutoNation has a fifty-two week low of $42.87 and a fifty-two week high of $62.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.28.

AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

