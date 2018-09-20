Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Sets New 52-Week High at $148.71

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $148.71 and last traded at $148.38, with a volume of 29627 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $147.78.

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.07.

The firm has a market cap of $64.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.17% and a net margin of 12.16%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.45%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brock Albinson sold 3,345 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.35, for a total transaction of $482,850.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,792.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 1,140 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.78, for a total value of $166,189.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,071.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,191 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,603 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Jolley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 149.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

