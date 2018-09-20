Autodesk (ADSK) Receives Buy Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated their buy rating on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) in a report released on Wednesday morning. They currently have a $175.00 target price on the software company’s stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Autodesk from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Griffin Securities boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Autodesk presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $162.95.
Shares of ADSK stock opened at $148.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.57. The company has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 104.05 and a beta of 1.82. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $101.55 and a fifty-two week high of $159.94.
In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 5,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.75, for a total transaction of $783,906.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 605.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 62,556 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,855,000 after buying an additional 53,687 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,777 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Autodesk by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,635 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $6,405,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $927,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.
Autodesk Company Profile
Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.
