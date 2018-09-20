Autodesk (ADSK) Receives Buy Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated their buy rating on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) in a report released on Wednesday morning. They currently have a $175.00 target price on the software company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Autodesk from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Griffin Securities boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Autodesk presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $162.95.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $148.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.57. The company has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 104.05 and a beta of 1.82. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $101.55 and a fifty-two week high of $159.94.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $612.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.36 million. Autodesk had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a negative return on equity of 3,087.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. research analysts predict that Autodesk will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 5,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.75, for a total transaction of $783,906.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 605.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 62,556 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,855,000 after buying an additional 53,687 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,777 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Autodesk by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,635 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $6,405,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $927,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.

