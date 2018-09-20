Augur (REP) Trading 7.1% Lower This Week

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 19th. Augur has a total market cap of $136.63 million and approximately $2.92 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Augur token can now be bought for about $12.42 or 0.00193878 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Koinex, Liqui and Binance. In the last seven days, Augur has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005071 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003222 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000310 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00268355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00150542 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000206 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008345 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.72 or 0.06161043 BTC.

Augur Token Profile

Augur launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Augur’s official website is www.augur.net

Buying and Selling Augur

Augur can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, ChaoEX, Kraken, GOPAX, Cobinhood, Bitsane, HitBTC, Bittrex, Livecoin, CoinTiger, Gate.io, Upbit, IDEX, Poloniex, Ethfinex, ABCC, BX Thailand, Binance, Zebpay, Bithumb, AirSwap, Bitbns, Gatecoin, Crex24, LATOKEN, Liqui, Koinex, Mercatox, Cryptopia and BitBay. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.

