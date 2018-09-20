Athersys, Inc. (ATHX) EVP Sells $28,650.00 in Stock

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) EVP John J. Harrington sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total value of $28,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 684,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ ATHX opened at $1.87 on Thursday. Athersys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $3.09. The company has a market cap of $259.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of -0.65.

Get Athersys alerts:

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.82 million. Athersys had a negative return on equity of 61.52% and a negative net margin of 106.99%. sell-side analysts forecast that Athersys, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATHX. BidaskClub cut Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athersys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Athersys in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATHX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Athersys by 214.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 47,339 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Athersys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $394,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Athersys by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 84,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Athersys by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 439,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 77,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Athersys by 377.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 457,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 361,835 shares in the last quarter. 19.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

Featured Article: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.