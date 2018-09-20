Ashburton Jersey Ltd Takes $4.83 Million Position in HDFC Bank Limited (HDB)

Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 46,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,831,000. HDFC Bank makes up about 2.1% of Ashburton Jersey Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management CA boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 4.8% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 8,403,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $829,967,000 after acquiring an additional 386,579 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 21.2% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,643,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,627,000 after buying an additional 813,770 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.4% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,420,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,260,000 after buying an additional 205,932 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,088,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,075,000 after buying an additional 48,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.4% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,000,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,615,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. 17.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th.

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $93.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.97. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $89.07 and a 52-week high of $112.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 15.01%. research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

