Asante Solutions Inc (PUMP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) will post $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for Asante Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.64. Asante Solutions posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asante Solutions will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $2.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Asante Solutions.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $459.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.64 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PUMP shares. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Asante Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. R. F. Lafferty boosted their target price on shares of Asante Solutions from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Asante Solutions in a report on Friday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks set a $24.00 target price on shares of Asante Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Asante Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PUMP traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.92. The company had a trading volume of 128,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,235. Asante Solutions has a one year low of $12.46 and a one year high of $22.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Asante Solutions by 1.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,484,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,317,000 after purchasing an additional 43,600 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Asante Solutions by 103.4% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,369,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,765,000 after purchasing an additional 696,242 shares during the period. Cortina Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asante Solutions by 257.7% in the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 1,120,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,572,000 after purchasing an additional 807,314 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Asante Solutions by 231.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 972,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,245,000 after purchasing an additional 679,172 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion increased its holdings in shares of Asante Solutions by 90.0% in the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,096,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the period.

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

