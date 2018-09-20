Argus Raises Corning (GLW) Price Target to $42.00

Corning (NYSE:GLW) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Argus from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Argus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GLW. TheStreet upgraded Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

Corning stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.21. 402,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,199,519. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.35. Corning has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $36.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Corning had a positive return on equity of 12.03% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. analysts predict that Corning will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $33,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 60,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,164.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 237,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $7,805,638.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 383,605 shares of company stock valued at $12,649,768 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 63,656 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Corning by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Corning by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 32,433 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,257 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. 70.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty glasses, ceramics, and related materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, and Life Sciences.

