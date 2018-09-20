argenx (ARGX) Receives Overweight Rating from Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $154.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ARGX. Wedbush upped their price target on argenx from $93.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Nomura assumed coverage on argenx in a report on Friday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of argenx in a report on Thursday, June 14th. JMP Securities upped their price target on argenx from $93.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded argenx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $133.43.

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $79.98 on Monday. argenx has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $103.00. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -57.13 and a beta of 2.07.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARGX. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of argenx during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Fred Alger Management Inc. increased its position in shares of argenx by 50.0% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of argenx during the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of argenx during the first quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of argenx during the first quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

