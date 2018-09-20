Argent Trust Co Takes Position in International Paper Co (IP)

Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 157.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 20,858 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 16.3% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 189,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,134,000 after buying an additional 26,652 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 23.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,589,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,954,977,000 after buying an additional 114,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 109.4% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 7,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IP opened at $54.22 on Thursday. International Paper Co has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $66.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.50.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. International Paper had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that International Paper Co will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.44%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens set a $57.00 price target on International Paper and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on International Paper from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on International Paper from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised International Paper from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.38.

In other International Paper news, insider Timothy S. Nicholls sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $893,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,701,501.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $793,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, North Africa, India, and Russia. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

