Argent Trust Co Buys New Holdings in Total SA (TOT)

Argent Trust Co bought a new position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,133 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Total by 26.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,322,329 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $249,355,000 after buying an additional 907,576 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Total by 33.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,475,857 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $210,498,000 after buying an additional 874,469 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Total by 11.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,114,505 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $188,615,000 after buying an additional 320,069 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Total by 3.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,105,583 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $179,160,000 after buying an additional 110,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Total by 3.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,667,895 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $153,910,000 after buying an additional 93,040 shares in the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Friday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.86.

Total stock opened at $63.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $156.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Total SA has a 52-week low of $52.95 and a 52-week high of $65.69.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $52.54 billion for the quarter. Total had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.19%. equities research analysts predict that Total SA will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7442 per share. This is an increase from Total’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 21st. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Total’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.42%.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

