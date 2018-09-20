Ares Management LP Unit (ARES) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

Ares Management LP Unit (NYSE:ARES) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

ARES has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Ares Management LP Unit from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Management LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “$21.50” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Ares Management LP Unit in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Ares Management LP Unit from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management LP Unit in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ares Management LP Unit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.88.

Shares of Ares Management LP Unit stock traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $23.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,397,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,289. Ares Management LP Unit has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $25.95. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Ares Management LP Unit (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). Ares Management LP Unit had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Ares Management LP Unit will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Mcferran bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.21 per share, with a total value of $159,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Ares Management LP Unit by 785.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ares Management LP Unit in the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management LP Unit in the second quarter valued at approximately $451,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Ares Management LP Unit in the second quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management LP Unit in the first quarter valued at approximately $535,000. 39.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ares Management LP Unit

Ares Management, L.P. operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

