Archrock (AROC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Archrock, Inc. is a provider of natural gas contract compression services as well as supplier of aftermarket services of compression equipment. The company operates in the oil and gas producing regions primarily in the United States. Archrock, Inc., formerly known as Exterran Holdings, Inc., is based in Houston, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AROC. ValuEngine upgraded Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on Archrock from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Archrock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Archrock from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.75 price objective on shares of Archrock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Archrock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.54.

AROC opened at $12.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Archrock has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $13.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.25 and a beta of 2.84.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Archrock had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $226.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.63 million. equities analysts anticipate that Archrock will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Doug S. Aron acquired 10,000 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $119,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,642.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AROC. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Archrock by 90.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 291,555 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 138,174 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Archrock during the first quarter worth about $197,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Archrock by 105.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 546,119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 280,199 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Archrock by 23.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 208,230 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 39,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Archrock by 4.5% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 767,325 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 33,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the natural gas contract operations services business in the United States. The company provides natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also offers aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

