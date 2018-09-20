Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,614,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,095 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $74,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter worth about $111,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 408.7% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC grew its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 2,206.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 741.4% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the period. 75.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.62.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $49.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 52-week low of $38.59 and a 52-week high of $51.11.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.48 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 15th. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.14%.

In related news, insider Joseph D. Taets sold 2,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $109,803.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 169,213 shares in the company, valued at $8,629,863. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph D. Taets sold 3,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total transaction of $158,003.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 182,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,974,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,445 shares of company stock valued at $6,086,881. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Oilseeds, and Origination. The company offers oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley; and structured trade finance, as well as processes wheat into wheat flour.

