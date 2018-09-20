Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Has $7.72 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 15.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,557 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 2.2% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.2% in the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 12,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.4% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 19.6% in the first quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in AbbVie by 7.4% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.6% during the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 32,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. Berenberg Bank began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $104.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Cowen set a $110.00 price target on AbbVie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.31.

ABBV stock opened at $91.02 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $83.19 and a 1-year high of $125.86. The company has a market capitalization of $144.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 362.05% and a net margin of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 15th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 12th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.57%.

In other news, EVP Michael Severino sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total value of $4,876,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,871,627.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn F. Tilton acquired 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.90 per share, for a total transaction of $496,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,651,646.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

