AquaVenture’s (WAAS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WAAS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AquaVenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AquaVenture from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of AquaVenture in a research note on Friday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AquaVenture from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AquaVenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.14.

AquaVenture stock opened at $18.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. AquaVenture has a 1 year low of $10.87 and a 1 year high of $18.72. The company has a market capitalization of $460.91 million, a P/E ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 1.14.

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. AquaVenture had a negative net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $34.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. AquaVenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that AquaVenture will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAAS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AquaVenture during the first quarter worth $3,696,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AquaVenture during the first quarter worth $3,393,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AquaVenture by 621.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 219,215 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of AquaVenture by 298.8% during the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 273,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 204,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of AquaVenture during the second quarter worth $2,975,000. Institutional investors own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

AquaVenture Company Profile

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Seven Seas Water and Quench. It offers desalination and wastewater treatment solutions for governmental, municipal, industrial, and hospitality customers; and point-of-use filtered water systems and related services to approximately 40,000 institutional and commercial customers.

