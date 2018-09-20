Apergy (APY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Apergy (NYSE:APY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies. The company’s Production and Automation offerings consist of artificial lift equipment and solutions including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as a full automation offering consisting of equipment, software and Industrial Internet of Things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement and asset integrity management. Apergy Corporation is based in United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Apergy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Cowen assumed coverage on Apergy in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Apergy in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

NYSE APY opened at $43.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.31. Apergy has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $46.11.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $305.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.70 million. research analysts anticipate that Apergy will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APY. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Apergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,425,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Apergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,851,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Apergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,211,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Apergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,135,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in Apergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,093,000. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies segments. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as automation equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

