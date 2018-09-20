Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (APLS) General Counsel Sells $296,273.28 in Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) General Counsel David O. Watson sold 15,776 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $296,273.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

APLS stock opened at $18.05 on Thursday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 26.02 and a current ratio of 26.02.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.14). research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 186.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $126,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 285.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $206,000. 57.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on APLS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 to treat geographic atrophy, wet age-related macular degeneration, paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, autoimmune hemolytic anemia, and nephrology.

