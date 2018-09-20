Apache (APA) Research Coverage Started at Stephens

Stephens started coverage on shares of Apache (NYSE:APA) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $52.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on APA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apache from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Apache in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They set an underweight rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apache to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apache from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Apache from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.89.

Get Apache alerts:

Shares of APA opened at $46.80 on Monday. Apache has a fifty-two week low of $33.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. Apache had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. analysts anticipate that Apache will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 19th. Apache’s payout ratio is presently 416.67%.

In related news, CEO John J. Christmann purchased 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.63 per share, for a total transaction of $170,157.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 150,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,574,866.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dominic Ricotta sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $152,145.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,357 shares in the company, valued at $452,808.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apache by 575.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Apache in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Apache in the first quarter worth about $158,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apache in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apache in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

Featured Article: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.