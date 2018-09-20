Anika Therapeutics Inc (ANIK) Stake Decreased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Anika Therapeutics were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANIK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anika Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Anika Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Anika Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ANIK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. BidaskClub lowered Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. ValuEngine raised Anika Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Barrington Research lowered Anika Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, First Analysis lowered Anika Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

NASDAQ:ANIK opened at $40.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $597.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.04. Anika Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $28.54 and a twelve month high of $69.81.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $30.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.47 million. Anika Therapeutics had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Anika Therapeutics Inc will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

