Anika Therapeutics Inc (ANIK) Shares Bought by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its stake in Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 1,014.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,355 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV owned 0.27% of Anika Therapeutics worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anika Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Anika Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Anika Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Anika Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANIK opened at $40.51 on Thursday. Anika Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $28.54 and a 1 year high of $69.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.64 million, a PE ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.04.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.39. Anika Therapeutics had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Anika Therapeutics Inc will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

ANIK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 6th. First Analysis lowered shares of Anika Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of Anika Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

