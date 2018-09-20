Andra AP fonden Acquires Shares of 105,500 NetApp Inc. (NTAP)

Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 105,500 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,285,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in NetApp by 441.0% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in NetApp by 16,433.3% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,488 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NetApp in the first quarter worth $127,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NetApp in the first quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in NetApp in the second quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

NTAP has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of NetApp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of NetApp in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research set a $74.00 price target on shares of NetApp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Longbow Research boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $83.00 price target on shares of NetApp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.23.

Shares of NTAP opened at $83.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.26. NetApp Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.22 and a 12-month high of $88.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The data storage provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. analysts predict that NetApp Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

In other NetApp news, VP Joel D. Reich sold 7,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total value of $621,442.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 603 shares in the company, valued at $52,358.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joel D. Reich sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $1,951,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,024 shares of company stock valued at $10,648,218 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share date on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

