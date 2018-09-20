Andesa Financial Management Inc. Grows Position in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 4.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Leggett & Platt comprises 2.1% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt in the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 159.2% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on LEG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leggett & Platt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Shares of LEG stock opened at $46.10 on Thursday. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 21st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

In other news, insider Matthew C. Flanigan sold 29,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $1,289,544.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,039 shares in the company, valued at $5,072,069.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew C. Flanigan sold 15,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $720,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,351,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

