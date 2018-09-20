Analyzing TELIA Co A B/ADR (TLSNY) and Windstream (WIN)

TELIA Co A B/ADR (NASDAQ: WIN) and Windstream (NASDAQ:WIN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of TELIA Co A B/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.4% of Windstream shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Windstream shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings for TELIA Co A B/ADR and Windstream, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TELIA Co A B/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Windstream 5 2 2 0 1.67

Windstream has a consensus price target of $5.08, indicating a potential upside of 2.32%. Given Windstream’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Windstream is more favorable than TELIA Co A B/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares TELIA Co A B/ADR and Windstream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TELIA Co A B/ADR 2.75% 8.22% 3.31% Windstream -36.51% -191.89% -2.72%

Volatility & Risk

TELIA Co A B/ADR has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Windstream has a beta of -0.06, indicating that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TELIA Co A B/ADR and Windstream’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TELIA Co A B/ADR $9.36 billion 2.13 $1.13 billion $0.44 20.93 Windstream $5.85 billion 0.04 -$2.12 billion ($8.15) -0.61

TELIA Co A B/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Windstream. Windstream is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TELIA Co A B/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

TELIA Co A B/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Windstream does not pay a dividend. TELIA Co A B/ADR pays out 88.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

TELIA Co A B/ADR beats Windstream on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

TELIA Co A B/ADR Company Profile

Telia Company AB (publ) provides network access, telecommunications, and other services primarily in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Mexico. It offers mobile, broadband, TV, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. The company also develops and maintains fiber and cable networks; and provides international carrier, cloud, identity and access rights management, ICT, smart public transport, and customer financing services, as well as IT equipment and services. In addition, it engages in the wholesale of IP transit, Ethernet, IPX, and cloud connect products for Internet service providers, and content and cloud providers. The company markets its products and services under the Telia, Call me, DLG Tele, Diil, Activ, Telia Cloudy, LMT, Okarte, Amigo, Ezys, Chess, OneCall, MyCall, OneCall, Phonero, and Halebop brands, as well as Cygate, DataInfo, Telia Finance, and Skanova brands. It has 16.7 million mobile subscriptions, 2.2 million fixed voice subscriptions, 2.5 million broadband subscriptions, and 1.7 million TV subscriptions. The company was formerly known as TeliaSonera AB (publ) and changed its name to Telia Company AB (publ) in April 2016. Telia Company AB (publ) was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

Windstream Company Profile

Windstream Holdings, Inc. provides network communications and technology solutions in the United States. Its Consumer & Small Business segment offers services, including traditional local and long-distance voice services, and high-speed Internet services; and value-added services, such as security and online back-up. It also offers consumer video services; video entertainment service under the Kinetic brand; voice and Web conferencing products; and advanced hosted-voice, network management, and business continuity services, as well as owns and operates cable television franchises. This segment serves approximately 1.4 million residential and small business customers. The company's Enterprise segment offers integrated voice and data services, which deliver voice and broadband services over a single Internet connection, data transport services, and multi-site networking services; and other data services comprising cloud computing, and collocation and managed services as an alternative to traditional information technology infrastructure. Its Wholesale segment provides network bandwidth to other telecommunications carriers, network operators, and content providers; fiber-to-the-tower connections to support the wireless backhaul market; voice and data carrier services to other communications providers and large scale purchasers; and special access services and time division multiplexing private line transport. The company's Consumer CLEC segment offers traditional voice and long-distance services, nationwide Internet access services, and dial-up and high-speed, as well as online backup and various email services. Windstream Holdings, Inc. also leases and sells broadband modems, home networking gateways, and personal computers; and sells home phones. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

