Analyzing Systemax (SYX) & Its Peers

Systemax (NYSE: SYX) is one of 20 public companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Systemax to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Systemax and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Systemax 0 1 1 0 2.50 Systemax Competitors 143 600 2099 63 2.72

Systemax presently has a consensus target price of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.57%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 4.77%. Given Systemax’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Systemax is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Systemax has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Systemax’s peers have a beta of 1.44, meaning that their average stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Systemax and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Systemax 5.69% 26.57% 11.27% Systemax Competitors -1.02% -1,753.88% -2.88%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.8% of Systemax shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.3% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 69.0% of Systemax shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 34.8% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Systemax pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Systemax pays out 33.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.4% and pay out 31.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Systemax lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Systemax and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Systemax $1.27 billion $40.40 million 26.92 Systemax Competitors $13.26 billion $329.84 million 31.81

Systemax’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Systemax. Systemax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Systemax peers beat Systemax on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Systemax Company Profile

Systemax Inc. operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label products. Its Industrial Products Group segment sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance, furniture and office, HVAC/R and fans, workbench and shop desks, safety and security, outdoor and grounds maintenance, tools and instruments, office and school supplies, plumbing and pumps, packaging and supplies, electrical and lighting, food service and appliances, raw materials and building supplies, motors and power transmission, pneumatics and hydraulics, medical and laboratory equipment, metalworking and cutting tools, vehicle maintenance, and fasteners and hardware in North America. This segment offers its products under the Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel Relius, Relius Solutions, Paramount, and Interion brand names. The company's Europe Technology Products Group segment sells information and communication technology products, such as servers-storage and backup, desktop computers, laptops, tablets, monitors, and mobile devices; computer parts and memory; computer components and accessories; networking and security; software; and electronics, and commercial and home networking products. This segment also provides TV and video products; audio products; cameras and surveillance products; GPS products; cell phones; video games; and home and electronics accessories. The company offers its products to for-profit businesses, educational organizations, and government entities through its relationship marketers, catalog mailings, and proprietary Internet Websites. Systemax Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Port Washington, New York.

