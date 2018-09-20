Analyzing Synovus Financial (SNV) and DBS Grp HOLDING/S (DBSDY)

Synovus Financial (OTCMKTS: DBSDY) and DBS Grp HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Synovus Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. DBS Grp HOLDING/S pays an annual dividend of $3.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Synovus Financial pays out 39.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. DBS Grp HOLDING/S pays out 68.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Synovus Financial has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

81.0% of Synovus Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of DBS Grp HOLDING/S shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Synovus Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Synovus Financial and DBS Grp HOLDING/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synovus Financial 0 9 2 0 2.18 DBS Grp HOLDING/S 0 0 1 0 3.00

Synovus Financial currently has a consensus target price of $51.83, indicating a potential upside of 7.54%. Given Synovus Financial’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Synovus Financial is more favorable than DBS Grp HOLDING/S.

Profitability

This table compares Synovus Financial and DBS Grp HOLDING/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synovus Financial 21.47% 13.61% 1.23% DBS Grp HOLDING/S 29.57% 10.03% 0.95%

Risk and Volatility

Synovus Financial has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DBS Grp HOLDING/S has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Synovus Financial and DBS Grp HOLDING/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synovus Financial $1.51 billion 3.75 $275.47 million $2.53 19.05 DBS Grp HOLDING/S $11.09 billion 4.26 $3.17 billion $4.97 14.93

DBS Grp HOLDING/S has higher revenue and earnings than Synovus Financial. DBS Grp HOLDING/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Synovus Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Synovus Financial beats DBS Grp HOLDING/S on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise cash management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans. Its retail banking services consist of accepting various types of demand and savings deposits; mortgage, installment, and other retail loans; investment and brokerage services; safe deposit services; automated banking services; automated fund transfer services; Internet based banking services; and bank credit card services, including MasterCard and Visa services. The company also offers various other financial services, including portfolio management for fixed-income securities, investment banking, execution of securities transactions as a broker/dealer, asset management and financial planning services, and individual investment advice on equity and other securities, as well as trust services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated through 28 divisions and 250 branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, and Tennessee. Synovus Financial Corporation was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.

DBS Grp HOLDING/S Company Profile

DBS Group Holdings Ltd, an investment holding company, provides commercial banking and financial services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers. The Institutional Banking segment provides financial services and products for bank and non-bank financial institutions, government-linked companies, large corporates, and small and medium sized businesses. Its products and services comprise short-term working capital financing and specialized lending; cash management, trade finance, and securities and fiduciary services; treasury and markets products; and corporate finance and advisory banking, as well as capital markets solutions. The Treasury Markets segment is involved in structuring, market-making, and trading in a range of treasury products. The Others segment offers stock broking and Islamic banking services. The company operates approximately 280 branches across 17 markets. DBS Group Holdings Ltd was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Singapore.

