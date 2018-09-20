Analyzing Legg Mason (LM) & AllianceBernstein (AB)

Legg Mason (NYSE: AB) and AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.6% of Legg Mason shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.3% of AllianceBernstein shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Legg Mason shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of AllianceBernstein shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Legg Mason and AllianceBernstein, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Legg Mason 2 4 4 0 2.20 AllianceBernstein 0 0 1 0 3.00

Legg Mason currently has a consensus target price of $44.40, suggesting a potential upside of 39.84%. AllianceBernstein has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.29%. Given Legg Mason’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Legg Mason is more favorable than AllianceBernstein.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Legg Mason and AllianceBernstein’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legg Mason $3.14 billion 0.86 $285.07 million $3.72 8.53 AllianceBernstein $3.30 billion 0.91 $207.42 million $2.30 13.28

Legg Mason has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AllianceBernstein. Legg Mason is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AllianceBernstein, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Legg Mason pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. AllianceBernstein pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. Legg Mason pays out 36.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AllianceBernstein pays out 107.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Legg Mason has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Legg Mason has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AllianceBernstein has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Legg Mason and AllianceBernstein’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legg Mason 11.87% 8.12% 3.90% AllianceBernstein 6.94% 17.02% 17.01%

Summary

Legg Mason beats AllianceBernstein on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Legg Mason Company Profile

Legg Mason, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients. It launches and manages equity, fixed income, and multi-asset customized portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches and manages mutual funds and exchange traded funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. It invests in private and public equity, fixed income, and multi asset markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm also invests in alternative markets. It also employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative research to make its investments through its subsidiaries. Legg Mason, Inc. was founded in 1899 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. It employs long/short strategy to make its investments. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.

