Analyzing Infinity Property and Casualty (IPCC) and Federated National (FNHC)

Infinity Property and Casualty (NASDAQ: FNHC) and Federated National (NASDAQ:FNHC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

Infinity Property and Casualty pays an annual dividend of $2.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Federated National pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Infinity Property and Casualty pays out 47.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Federated National pays out 53.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Infinity Property and Casualty has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years and Federated National has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Infinity Property and Casualty is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Infinity Property and Casualty and Federated National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinity Property and Casualty 3.58% 9.22% 2.65% Federated National 4.42% 8.13% 1.84%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Infinity Property and Casualty and Federated National, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infinity Property and Casualty 0 1 0 0 2.00 Federated National 0 0 1 1 3.50

Infinity Property and Casualty presently has a consensus price target of $121.00, suggesting a potential downside of 15.27%. Federated National has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.72%. Given Federated National’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Federated National is more favorable than Infinity Property and Casualty.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Infinity Property and Casualty and Federated National’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinity Property and Casualty $1.52 billion 1.03 $45.38 million $4.89 29.20 Federated National $391.66 million 0.82 $7.98 million $0.60 42.17

Infinity Property and Casualty has higher revenue and earnings than Federated National. Infinity Property and Casualty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Federated National, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.2% of Infinity Property and Casualty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.0% of Federated National shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Infinity Property and Casualty shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of Federated National shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Infinity Property and Casualty has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Federated National has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Infinity Property and Casualty beats Federated National on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Infinity Property and Casualty

Infinity Property and Casualty Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal auto insurance products in the United States. The company offers nonstandard, commercial, and classic collector auto insurance products. It also provides reinsurance products and services. The company distributes its products primarily through a network of independent agencies and brokers. Infinity Property and Casualty Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

About Federated National

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in the United States. The company underwrites homeowner's multi-peril, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance. It markets and distributes its own and third-party insurers' products, and other services through a network of independent and general agents. The company was formerly known as Federated National Holding Company and changed its name to FedNat Holding Company in May 2018. FedNat Holding Company was founded in 1991 and is based in Sunrise, Florida.

