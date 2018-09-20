Analyzing Companhia Paranaense de Energia ADR Class B (ELP) & FirstEnergy (FE)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia ADR Class B (NYSE: FE) and FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Companhia Paranaense de Energia ADR Class B and FirstEnergy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Companhia Paranaense de Energia ADR Class B 0 1 0 0 2.00 FirstEnergy 0 4 9 0 2.69

FirstEnergy has a consensus target price of $38.40, suggesting a potential upside of 4.35%. Given FirstEnergy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FirstEnergy is more favorable than Companhia Paranaense de Energia ADR Class B.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.3% of Companhia Paranaense de Energia ADR Class B shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.4% of FirstEnergy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of FirstEnergy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Companhia Paranaense de Energia ADR Class B and FirstEnergy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Companhia Paranaense de Energia ADR Class B $4.40 billion 0.32 $323.73 million N/A N/A FirstEnergy $14.02 billion 1.28 -$1.72 billion $3.07 11.99

Companhia Paranaense de Energia ADR Class B has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FirstEnergy.

Dividends

Companhia Paranaense de Energia ADR Class B pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. FirstEnergy pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. FirstEnergy pays out 46.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Companhia Paranaense de Energia ADR Class B has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FirstEnergy has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Companhia Paranaense de Energia ADR Class B and FirstEnergy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Companhia Paranaense de Energia ADR Class B 8.03% 7.32% 3.44% FirstEnergy -4.60% 24.39% 3.74%

Summary

FirstEnergy beats Companhia Paranaense de Energia ADR Class B on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia ADR Class B Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia ? COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines. It holds concessions to distribute electricity in 394 municipalities in the State of Paraná and in the municipality of Porto União in the State of Santa Catarina. The company also provides telecommunication services to corporate clients, including supermarkets, universities, banks, Internet service providers, and television networks, as well as to retail clients; and broadband Internet access to public elementary and middle schools. In addition, it supplies piped gas to 39,377 customers, including thermoelectric plants, cogeneration plants, gas stations, other businesses, and residences through a gas distribution network covering 812 kilometers in the State of Paraná. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Curitiba, Brazil.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Competitive Energy Services segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, oil and natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities. The company also provides energy-related products and services to retail and wholesale customers. It operates 24,493 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 276,555 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 164,470,215 kilovolt-amperes. The company serves approximately six million customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York. FirstEnergy Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Akron, Ohio.

