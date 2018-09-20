Analyzing Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (BEDU) and OneSmart International Edun Gr (ONE)

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE: ONE) and OneSmart International Edun Gr (NYSE:ONE) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Bright Scholar Education Holdngs alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Bright Scholar Education Holdngs and OneSmart International Edun Gr, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bright Scholar Education Holdngs 0 0 3 0 3.00 OneSmart International Edun Gr 0 2 0 0 2.00

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.19%. OneSmart International Edun Gr has a consensus price target of $14.80, suggesting a potential upside of 72.70%. Given OneSmart International Edun Gr’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OneSmart International Edun Gr is more favorable than Bright Scholar Education Holdngs.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.2% of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.0% of OneSmart International Edun Gr shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bright Scholar Education Holdngs and OneSmart International Edun Gr’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bright Scholar Education Holdngs $201.61 million 7.44 $26.11 million $0.25 47.16 OneSmart International Edun Gr $311.32 million 4.49 $39.16 million N/A N/A

OneSmart International Edun Gr has higher revenue and earnings than Bright Scholar Education Holdngs.

Profitability

This table compares Bright Scholar Education Holdngs and OneSmart International Edun Gr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bright Scholar Education Holdngs 14.37% 12.61% 7.75% OneSmart International Edun Gr N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs beats OneSmart International Edun Gr on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Company Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited operates K-12 schools in China. Its schools comprise international schools, bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs. As of May 31, 2018, it had a network of 67 schools with approximately 35,275 students. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Foshan, China.

OneSmart International Edun Gr Company Profile

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools in the People's Republic of China. It offers young children services, including Chinese language and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand. The company also provides language and culture programs, such as English language study under the OneSmart Elite English brand; overseas study test preparation services under the OneSmart overseas Language Training brand; and summer and winter study tours under the OneSmart Study Camp brand. As of November 30, 2017, it operated a network of 225 study centers across 42 cities in China. The company was formerly known as OneSmart Education Group Limited. OneSmart International Education Group Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Scholar Education Holdngs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.