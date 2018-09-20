Analyzing BE Semiconductor Industrs (BESIY) and Enphase Energy (ENPH)

BE Semiconductor Industrs (NASDAQ: ENPH) and Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Get BE Semiconductor Industrs alerts:

BE Semiconductor Industrs has a beta of 2.11, meaning that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enphase Energy has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BE Semiconductor Industrs and Enphase Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BE Semiconductor Industrs 28.70% 47.87% 22.33% Enphase Energy -6.17% N/A -9.61%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BE Semiconductor Industrs and Enphase Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BE Semiconductor Industrs $669.63 million 2.54 $195.53 million N/A N/A Enphase Energy $286.17 million 1.50 -$45.19 million ($0.54) -8.20

BE Semiconductor Industrs has higher revenue and earnings than Enphase Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for BE Semiconductor Industrs and Enphase Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BE Semiconductor Industrs 0 0 0 0 N/A Enphase Energy 0 1 6 0 2.86

Enphase Energy has a consensus target price of $7.17, suggesting a potential upside of 61.05%. Given Enphase Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Enphase Energy is more favorable than BE Semiconductor Industrs.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.2% of Enphase Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of BE Semiconductor Industrs shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of Enphase Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

BE Semiconductor Industrs pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.3%. Enphase Energy does not pay a dividend.

Summary

BE Semiconductor Industrs beats Enphase Energy on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BE Semiconductor Industrs

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chips, multi chips, multi modules, flip chips, TCB and eWLB die bonding systems, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment comprising conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems. Its principal products also comprise plating equipment consisting of tin, copper, and precious metal plating systems, as well as related process chemicals; and tooling, conversion kits, spare parts, and other services. The company provides its products primarily to chip manufacturers, assembly subcontractors, and electronics and industrial companies. BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duiven, the Netherlands.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells microinverter systems for residential and commercial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's semiconductor-based microinverter system converts direct current (DC) electricity to alternating current (AC) electricity at the individual solar module level. It also offers energy storage systems, including its AC battery; and energy monitoring and control services. The company sells its microinverter systems primarily to distributors, as well as directly to large installers through original equipment manufacturers and strategic partners. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Panasonic Corporation of North America for the development of AC modules. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Petaluma, California.

Receive News & Ratings for BE Semiconductor Industrs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BE Semiconductor Industrs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.