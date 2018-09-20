Analyzing 1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY) & Kearny Financial (KRNY)

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ: KRNY) and Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

1st Constitution Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Kearny Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. 1st Constitution Bancorp pays out 22.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for 1st Constitution Bancorp and Kearny Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1st Constitution Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Kearny Financial 1 0 0 0 1.00

Kearny Financial has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential downside of 1.46%. Given Kearny Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kearny Financial is more favorable than 1st Constitution Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

1st Constitution Bancorp has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kearny Financial has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.8% of 1st Constitution Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.8% of Kearny Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of 1st Constitution Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Kearny Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares 1st Constitution Bancorp and Kearny Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1st Constitution Bancorp 14.43% 9.71% 1.00% Kearny Financial 10.61% 2.57% 0.52%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 1st Constitution Bancorp and Kearny Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1st Constitution Bancorp $49.90 million 3.45 $6.92 million $1.06 19.39 Kearny Financial $184.69 million 7.29 $19.59 million N/A N/A

Kearny Financial has higher revenue and earnings than 1st Constitution Bancorp.

Summary

Kearny Financial beats 1st Constitution Bancorp on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central and northeastern New Jersey areas. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, and loans secured by equipment and receivables; secured and unsecured short-to-medium term commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential and commercial properties. In addition, the company offers residential first mortgage loans secured by owner-occupied property; construction loans; reverse mortgages; second mortgage home improvement loans; home equity lines of credit; and non-residential consumer loans for automobiles, recreation vehicles, and boats, as well as secured and unsecured personal loans, and deposit account secured loans. It serves corporations, individuals, partnerships, and other community organizations, as well as small businesses and not-for-profit organizations. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated through 17 branch offices, as well as 2 residential mortgage loan production offices in New Jersey. 1st Constitution Bancorp was founded in 1989 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides various loans, such as one-to-four family mortgage loans; commercial mortgages, including loans secured by multi-family, mixed-use, and nonresidential properties; secured and unsecured business loans; consumer loans, such as home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, account loans, overdraft lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, and loans secured by savings accounts and certificates of deposit; and construction loans to builders/developers and individual homeowners. In addition, the company engages in investment activities. As of August 15, 2018, it operated a total of 54 retail branch offices located throughout northern and central New Jersey, and Brooklyn and Staten Island, New York. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey.

