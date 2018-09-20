Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for GDS (GDS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of GDS (NASDAQ: GDS) recently:

9/20/2018 – GDS is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

9/18/2018 – GDS is now covered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

9/11/2018 – GDS was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “GDS Holdings Limited provides information technology service. It offers integrated solutions, consulting, service and training including data center hosting, IT management and operation outsourcing, business continuity management, disaster recovery and cloud computing services. The company operates primarily in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Chengdu. GDS Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

9/10/2018 – GDS is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

9/8/2018 – GDS was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/24/2018 – GDS was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/20/2018 – GDS was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “GDS Holdings Limited provides information technology service. It offers integrated solutions, consulting, service and training including data center hosting, IT management and operation outsourcing, business continuity management, disaster recovery and cloud computing services. The company operates primarily in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Chengdu. GDS Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

8/16/2018 – GDS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

8/1/2018 – GDS was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

7/31/2018 – GDS was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “GDS Holdings Limited provides information technology service. It offers integrated solutions, consulting, service and training including data center hosting, IT management and operation outsourcing, business continuity management, disaster recovery and cloud computing services. The company operates primarily in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Chengdu. GDS Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

7/31/2018 – GDS was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/31/2018 – GDS was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating.

7/25/2018 – GDS was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

NASDAQ GDS traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.25. 1,129,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,400,457. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -67.16 and a beta of 2.53. GDS Holdings Ltd – has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $46.18.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in GDS by 198.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in GDS during the 1st quarter worth about $671,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in GDS by 309.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 25,078 shares during the period. Singapore Technologies Telemedia Pte Ltd lifted its position in GDS by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Singapore Technologies Telemedia Pte Ltd now owns 5,537,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009,857 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in GDS by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 14,384 shares during the period. 39.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, and Chengdu.

