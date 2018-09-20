Analysts Set Wix.Com Ltd (WIX) PT at $105.80

Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.57.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WIX. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Wix.Com in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $103.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Wix.Com in a research note on Thursday, July 26th.

Get Wix.Com alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Wix.Com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Wix.Com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wix.Com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Global X Management Co LLC bought a new position in Wix.Com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in Wix.Com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

WIX stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.15. The stock had a trading volume of 8,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,683. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Wix.Com has a 52 week low of $50.90 and a 52 week high of $118.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.15 and a beta of 1.68.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.49. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 9.07% and a negative return on equity of 104.11%. The company had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.76 million. Wix.Com’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Wix.Com will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

About Wix.Com

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.