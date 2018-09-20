Analysts Set Store Capital Corp (STOR) PT at $27.60

Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.33.

Several analysts have issued reports on STOR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Store Capital in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Store Capital in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Mizuho set a $30.00 target price on Store Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Store Capital in a research note on Friday, August 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STOR. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Store Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Store Capital by 326.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Store Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in Store Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Store Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STOR traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.94. 46,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,395. Store Capital has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $29.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.15.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). Store Capital had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 37.26%. The business had revenue of $131.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Store Capital will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. This is an increase from Store Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Store Capital’s payout ratio is presently 72.51%.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,084 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

