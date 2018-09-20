Analysts Set Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD) Price Target at $27.50

Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

QUAD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quad/Graphics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Buckingham Research began coverage on Quad/Graphics in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Quad/Graphics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised Quad/Graphics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Quad/Graphics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd.

In other news, Director John C. Fowler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $240,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 109,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,632,576.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer J. Kent sold 9,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $199,591.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,730,583.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Quad/Graphics by 146.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:QUAD opened at $21.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.14. Quad/Graphics has a 52-week low of $17.73 and a 52-week high of $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. Quad/Graphics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 1.95%. equities research analysts anticipate that Quad/Graphics will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Quad/Graphics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Quad/Graphics announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Quad/Graphics Company Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides print and marketing services in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. The company offers printing services, including retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

