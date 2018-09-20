Analysts Set Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (GPMT) Target Price at $19.40

Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.40.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Granite Point Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “$18.48” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th.

Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock opened at $18.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.97 million, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 35.46, a current ratio of 35.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $16.15 and a 12 month high of $19.33.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $22.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.20 million. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 36.50%. analysts predict that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Granite Point Mortgage Trust news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 1,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $27,549.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at about $196,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 18.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth about $383,000. Institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, its investment portfolio includes 61 commercial real estate debt investments.

