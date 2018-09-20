Analysts Set Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (GPMT) Target Price at $19.40

Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.40.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Granite Point Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “$18.48” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th.
Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock opened at $18.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.97 million, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 35.46, a current ratio of 35.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $16.15 and a 12 month high of $19.33.
In other Granite Point Mortgage Trust news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 1,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $27,549.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at about $196,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 18.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth about $383,000. Institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.
About Granite Point Mortgage Trust
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, its investment portfolio includes 61 commercial real estate debt investments.
