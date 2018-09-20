Analysts Set Cognex Co. (CGNX) PT at $54.51

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.51.

CGNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research cut shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Cognex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.10 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cognex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st.

Get Cognex alerts:

In related news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $131,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Sun sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $530,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 284,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,068,728.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,200. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Cognex by 1,180.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cognex by 4,133.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 183,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 179,288 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Cognex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Cognex by 3,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,290 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CGNX traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.86. 1,216,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,509. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 1.66. Cognex has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $72.99.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $211.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.87 million. Cognex had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Cognex will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th were given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.41%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. The company offers machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Read More: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.