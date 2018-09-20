Analysts Expect Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B (UHS) to Announce $2.01 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B (NYSE:UHS) to announce $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.11. Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B posted earnings per share of $1.64 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B will report full year earnings of $9.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.43 to $9.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.78 to $10.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B.

Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on UHS shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. TheStreet raised Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.06.

Shares of UHS stock traded up $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $126.75. 470,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,184. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B has a 12 month low of $95.26 and a 12 month high of $132.63. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,529,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $727,623,000 after buying an additional 63,817 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B by 181.6% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,420 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 340,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $37,923,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,153 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,869,000 after buying an additional 23,729 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

