Analysts Expect Universal Display Co. (OLED) Will Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) will report earnings per share of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Universal Display’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.69. Universal Display posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full-year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.93. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Universal Display.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $56.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.64 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Universal Display’s revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OLED shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Universal Display from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Universal Display in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Universal Display and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.82.

In other news, VP Mauro Premutico sold 10,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $1,241,739.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $1,792,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 348,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,703,014.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 187.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 4,030.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 186,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OLED stock opened at $117.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.52 and a beta of 1.73. Universal Display has a 12 month low of $78.75 and a 12 month high of $209.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 9.88%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 22, 2018, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 4,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

